Khairpur Medical College (KMC) to hold convocation on May 6

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The Khairpur Medical College (KMC) will hold a convocation to award degrees to young doctors on May 6.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, ex chief minister Sindh, Syed Qaim Ali Shah will be the chief guest of the ceremony and will confer MBBS degrees to the successful young doctors.

The programme would start at 9 a.m. at the main KMC auditorium.