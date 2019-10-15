Khanewal Court gives one-year time to convict to mend ways

(@FahadShabbir)

A local court Tuesday handed over a man to probation officer to remain under his observation for a year allowing him opportunity to improve his behaviour during the period

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :A local court Tuesday handed over a man to probation officer to remain under his observation for a year allowing him opportunity to improve his behaviour during the period.

Accused Farooq resident of Thatha Sadiqabad was arrested by police on possession of illegal weapon, a 30 bore pistol, and charge was proved against him.

However, magistrate section 30 in Jahanian, Nadeem Asghar Nadeem, ordered the convict to be handed over to probation officer with a view to spend this time to improve his behaviour and shun criminal tendencies.

He would not be allowed to leave the area of the jurisdiction of the court for a year.