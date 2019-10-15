UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khanewal Court Gives One-year Time To Convict To Mend Ways

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 08:39 PM

Khanewal Court gives one-year time to convict to mend ways

A local court Tuesday handed over a man to probation officer to remain under his observation for a year allowing him opportunity to improve his behaviour during the period

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :A local court Tuesday handed over a man to probation officer to remain under his observation for a year allowing him opportunity to improve his behaviour during the period.

Accused Farooq resident of Thatha Sadiqabad was arrested by police on possession of illegal weapon, a 30 bore pistol, and charge was proved against him.

However, magistrate section 30 in Jahanian, Nadeem Asghar Nadeem, ordered the convict to be handed over to probation officer with a view to spend this time to improve his behaviour and shun criminal tendencies.

He would not be allowed to leave the area of the jurisdiction of the court for a year.

Related Topics

Police Man Sadiqabad Jahanian Criminals Weapon Court

Recent Stories

AJK announces to establish separate wing to execut ..

2 minutes ago

Electioneering for Mirpur-III begins

2 minutes ago

Spain Halts Arms Exports to Turkey Amid Syria Offe ..

2 minutes ago

No-Deal Brexit May Reduce UK GDP Level Up to 5% Ov ..

2 minutes ago

CII endorses Fatwas in support of polio vaccinatio ..

8 minutes ago

US-China Trade Tensions to Reduce Global GDP Growt ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.