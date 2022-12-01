Khattak meets Punjab CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Pervaiz Khattak met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday and discussed prevailing political situation and matters of mutual interest.

The CM reiterated his resolve to side with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and added that no-confidence motion or imposition of the governor's rule in Punjab was not possible.