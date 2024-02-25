Khursheed Shah Affirms Gillani's Candidacy For Senate Chairman
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday confirmed that Yousaf Raza Gillani will be the PPP's candidate for the chairman Senate's seat.
Talking to a private news channel, he addressed speculation surrounding the chairman Senate's office, asserting that no such decision has been made regarding Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar's potential nomination for the position.
Additionally, Shah reiterated the PPP's commitment to supporting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the prime minister's election, emphasizing that the party's stance was based on principles rather than self-interest.
Responding to queries about the party's decision to abstain from joining the cabinet, Shah emphasized the PPP's dedication to upholding democratic values.
He stressed that cabinet participation was not obligatory to safeguard democratic principles.
He urged parties questioning the validity of PPP's electoral victory to present evidence in legal forums such as the election commission and tribunals.
Furthermore, Shah also questioned the legitimacy of the Grand Democratic Alliance's (GDA) protests, highlighting their inconsistent electoral performance in past.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs 7.5mln disbursed to 53 people on Ombudsman orders6 minutes ago
-
Best performing LESCO officers awarded16 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 4.5m from 327 defaulters in 24 hours16 minutes ago
-
PML-N leaders say to contact all parties for grand dialogue36 minutes ago
-
USC unveils generous price cuts during Ramadan1 hour ago
-
Shab-e-Barat being observed with deep religious spirit1 hour ago
-
Industrial customer stealing electricity caught1 hour ago
-
100 types of new animals to arrive at Lahore Zoo1 hour ago
-
Authorities crackdown on kite flying, 10 held in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
3 injured in house fire1 hour ago
-
Tight security on 'Shab-e-Barat'1 hour ago
-
7-day anti-polio drive to start in Balochistan from Monday1 hour ago