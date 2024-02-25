ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday confirmed that Yousaf Raza Gillani will be the PPP's candidate for the chairman Senate's seat.

Talking to a private news channel, he addressed speculation surrounding the chairman Senate's office, asserting that no such decision has been made regarding Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar's potential nomination for the position.

Additionally, Shah reiterated the PPP's commitment to supporting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the prime minister's election, emphasizing that the party's stance was based on principles rather than self-interest.

Responding to queries about the party's decision to abstain from joining the cabinet, Shah emphasized the PPP's dedication to upholding democratic values.

He stressed that cabinet participation was not obligatory to safeguard democratic principles.

He urged parties questioning the validity of PPP's electoral victory to present evidence in legal forums such as the election commission and tribunals.

Furthermore, Shah also questioned the legitimacy of the Grand Democratic Alliance's (GDA) protests, highlighting their inconsistent electoral performance in past.