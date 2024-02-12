Khwaja Asif urges political parties to respect public mandate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday urged the political parties to respect the public mandate as general elections were conducted transparently.

Talking to a private news channel, he said political parties that had won the polls with a clear majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh had started targeting only Punjab results as they faced humiliation defeat in the largest province of the country.

"Some political parties are trying to make polls controversial by leveling false allegations which were baseless,"

"Elections must be accepted as a whole, " he added.

To a question about establishing a coalition government, he said that negotiations and conversations are already underway and will yield positive outcomes soon.