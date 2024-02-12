Khwaja Asif Urges Political Parties To Respect Public Mandate
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday urged the political parties to respect the public mandate as general elections were conducted transparently.
Talking to a private news channel, he said political parties that had won the polls with a clear majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh had started targeting only Punjab results as they faced humiliation defeat in the largest province of the country.
"Some political parties are trying to make polls controversial by leveling false allegations which were baseless,"
"Elections must be accepted as a whole, " he added.
To a question about establishing a coalition government, he said that negotiations and conversations are already underway and will yield positive outcomes soon.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
14 killed, 1338 injured in 1338 RTCs in Punjab7 minutes ago
-
Former MPA shot dead in attack7 minutes ago
-
Five independent candidates meet Shehbaz Sharif, join PML-N17 minutes ago
-
Former MPA killed in Rawalpindi27 minutes ago
-
AKUH launches second opinion service37 minutes ago
-
ECP directs re-polling in 7 polling stations of NA-253, PB-9 Kohlu on Feb 1637 minutes ago
-
Tessori attends 45th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution celebrations37 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police Chief honors CRA47 minutes ago
-
CED organises "Boot Camp" programme47 minutes ago
-
DG KDA reviews ongoing uplift works47 minutes ago
-
SHO injured in Swabi firing57 minutes ago
-
PML-N to announce PM candidate after consensus with allies : Tarar2 hours ago