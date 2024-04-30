Khyber administration set up facilitation desk for domicile issuing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Khyber administration on Tuesday has set up a facilitation desk for domicile issuing particularly for students' and public convenience in Jamrud, Bara, and Landikotal tehsils.

The district administration of Khyber took this decision on the directive of the provincial government.

Due to the lack of internet facilities in remote areas of the Khyber district, students were facing difficulties in obtaining online domiciles.

Now,students will be provided with online application services at the relevant facilitation desks in all Assistant Commissioner offices so that the implementation of domiciles can be expedited.

Moreover, students can also apply for online domiciles from home, which can be obtained by applying through the provided link cfc.kp.gov.pk or by downloading the CFC application from the Google Play Store.