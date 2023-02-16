Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Revenue Adnan Jalil stresses for hard work to strengthen national economy

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Revenue Adnan Jalil Thursday said that economic development was actually the guarantor of national stability, but we still have a lot of work to do to strengthen the economy.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the investment conference and international trade exhibition as chief guest at a local hotel.

This 3-day exhibition under 2nd Investment Conference and International Expo has been organized by the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry, while a large number of heads and representatives of companies related to the real estate and construction sector from across the province were present on the occasion.

The conference was attended by Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Bakhtiar Khan, GM Investment Omair Khattak, Director board of Investment and Trade Iqbal Ahmed, officials of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and founder chairman of the association Khursheed Barlas. On this occasion, the speakers appreciated the actions and efforts of the caretaker government, especially Adnan Jalil, for the restoration of industry, trade and economy in the province and assured their all out support for in this regard.

The minister said that if only the tourism is taken, this industry has not been developed that much in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas the nature has blessed this soil as tourism paradise on earth even though in other countries very few tourist places available but all these have been developed enormously for international tourism.

He said all such places and site abroad have been transformed into tourist hubs and the governments there are earning billions and trillions of Dollars from tourism.

However, he said that now the caretaker government, including him, is fully engaged on the fast track for developing tourism and other sectors of industry and trade in the province.

He said this is age of public private partnership (PPP) and his caretaker government is encouraging it because any development project can neither be run by the government alone nor can its fruits reach the poor people.

Adnan Jalil further said that he has also called a meeting of all Chambers of Commerce and Industries in addition to many other measures to provide the necessary environment for investment and industrialization and to give strength and energy to the health of industry and economy in the province.

He said challenges faced by our industry will be openly discussed and not only sustainable solutions will be sorted out but also goals will be set up and its achievement will be ensured according to the timeline.

Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry's Chairman Khurshid Barlas and other construction business and property companies representatives also addressed the event and highlighted the aims and objectives of this three-day international expo and conference on investment in KP.