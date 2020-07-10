UrduPoint.com
Kidnapping Video On Social Media Activates Police, Woman Recovered From Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Kidnapping video on social media activates police, woman recovered from Multan

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A video posted on social media platform showing a woman's kidnapping set Khanewal police into motion and they recovered the woman from Multan within hours, police said on Thursday.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem ordered ASP Kabirwala Nausherwan Ali to launch a search operation and recover the woman after taking notice of the incident.

The ASP, leading a team, traced the kidnappers in Multan by employing modern technology and arrested them within hours after the video was first noticed by police.

The kidnapped woman Saba Hameed has been recovered from Multan along with all the accused involved, police said.

The DPO said that the accused would get the punishment they deserve as per law.

