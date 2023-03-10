UrduPoint.com

KITEDoT Provides Machinery, Equipment To Improve Facilities In Tourist Area

March 10, 2023

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project, Tourism Department (KITEDoT) on Friday handed over heavy machinery and other equipment to relevant development authorities for tourist areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project, Tourism Department (KITEDoT) on Friday handed over heavy machinery and other equipment to relevant development authorities for tourist areas.

The assistance was provided by World Bank as part of efforts to continue supporting facilities in tourist areas, said an official communique issued here adding that the machinery and equipment was given to Galiyat Development Authority, Kaghan Development Authority, Kumrat Development Authority, Kalash Development Authority and Upper Swat Development Authority.

The machinery included solid waste management machinery, trash bins, 50 units each for all the development authorities, wheel loaders, with snow blower, angle blade, and angle sweepers snow brush, shovel and tractor with front end loader.

The World Bank assisted KITEDoT under Travel Responsibly for Experiencing Ecotourism in KP (TREK) initiatives which was launched in partnership with the World Bank and Nestle Pakistan.

It is to mention here that the KITEDot project has achieved its two years' objectives and took various tangible measures for facilitating tourists by improving accessibility through roads, tourist facilities, rescue services and planning of tourism zones.

