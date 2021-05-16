UrduPoint.com
KMC To Start Registration To First Batch Of CSS Corner On May 17

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

KMC to start registration to first batch of CSS Corner on May 17

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The registration process for the first batch of CSS Corner 2022 at Frare Hall and Ayesha Manzil Campus under Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is going to be started from May 17.

It is a four month long course for which no fee is charged. At the same time, participants are being offered the opportunity to participate in a mentorship program based on their abilities.

Students participating in the CSS course cam register themselves by downloading the registration form online and email it to csscornerpakistan@gmail.com.

The aspirants can also submit the form in person at Frare Hall or Ayesha Manzil Campus.

Repeaters will have to submit new registration form.

During this first-of-its-kind CSS course in Pakistan, expert and experienced serving and former government officials provide guidance to students and help them prepare for the CSS exam.

