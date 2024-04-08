Kohat Gumbat Police Conduct Successful Search Operation
April 08, 2024
Kohat Gumbat Police on Monday executed a comprehensive search and strike operation across various areas, resulting in the arrest of 27 suspects and the recovery of a cache of weapons
The operation, led by SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain and bolstered by a substantial police and elite force presence, yielded significant results aimed at curbing unlawful activities and ensuring public safety.
The operation's diligent efforts led to the apprehension of 27 suspects, accompanied by the recovery of 1 Kalashnikov, 1 repeater, 2 pistols, and a substantial quantity of cartridges from the detained individuals.
Notably, the operation also emphasized the scrutiny of individuals residing in rented accommodations, underscoring the thoroughness of the police's approach to maintaining security in the region.
Following the operation, all detained individuals were promptly transferred to the Gumbat police station for further investigation, underscoring the police's commitment to due process and thorough examination of the suspects. In line with the gravity of the situation, cases have been duly registered against the arrested individuals, signaling a resolute stance against criminal activities within the area.
