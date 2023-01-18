Kotkay small dam Mansehra inaugurated

UrduPoint.com

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan and Kamal Saleem Swati Wednesday inaugurated the small dam Kotkay which was constructed with the cost of 1.84 billion rupees

While speaking on the occasion, Arshad Ayub Khan said that Kotkay dam would not only produce 1.6 megawatts of clean energy but would also provide a huge amount of water for the irrigation purpose and its water would also be provided to Mansehra city to tackle the issue of water shortage.

He further said that in order to facilitate the masses, the PTI government initiated many mega projects. He said that a Regional Irrigation Office was also established and sub-offices were also established in Mansehra and Haripur districts of Hazara division.

Kamal Saleem Swati said that district Mansehra was blessed with natural resources and its streams and rivers were the best opportunities to utilize them for the production of clean energy, irrigation purpose and water supply to the masses.

We have started many small dams in the district and today, Kotkay dam has been completed which will cater to the needs of irrigation and will also produce valuable energy, he added.

A large number of locals and officials from the Irrigation Department participated in the ceremony.

