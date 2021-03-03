UrduPoint.com
KP Artists, Performers Hold Gathering To Mark World Music Freedom Day

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 08:37 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Artists, performers and music experts gathered here at KP culture directorate Hall on Wednesday to mark world music freedom day.

Large number of music buffs, poets and songwriters attended the function, said a press release issued here.

Cultural journalists forum(C J F ), The Hunari Tolana and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa culture directorate jointly conducted the event to celebrate world music freedom day amid debate on issues and problems being faced by folk artists.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers demanded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to build a state of the art music street that would help improve the miserable plight of the folk artists.

The participants presented several resolutions including building of music street, induction of seasoned artists in the proposed 'Culture and Tourism Authority'( CTA) and taking notice of alleged police mishandling with musicians .

Senior folk singer, Ahmad Gul ustad in his brief talk pointed out that provincial government had announced a comprehensive culture policy but regretted that it was not being implemented in its true letter and spirit adding that building of Music Street would help create greater space for budding artists.

Rashid Ahmad Khan, chief of Hunari Tolana said that his organization had registered around 2000 folk artists and musicians from across the province and had set up its branches in 14 districts.

"Our organization has prepared a comprehensive document on Music Street and even has sent its copy to the provincial secretary but still no response from the official quarters," he complained.

Prof Abaseen Yousafzai on the occasion said that blaming government for everything was not justifiable arguing that artists and folk singers were also to be held responsible for lack of unity in their ranks.

He however appreciated the efforts of the Hunari Tolana for the welfare of the artist's community and asked the culture directorate to patronize folk artists.

