KP body seeks departmental inquiry report of sales, purchases under IHP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sub Committee on Health chaired by Liaqat Ali here on Thursday sought departmental inquiry regarding sale and purchase procedure of medicines and equipment acquired under Integrated Health Projects (IHP).

The meeting was attended by members of the committee including Rehana Ismail and Shah Faisal besides Special Secretary Health, Provincial Assembly Deputy Secretary, Additional Director General of Health Department, Project Director of EPI and concerned officials of law department.

The meeting directed health authorities to furnish departmental inquiry report regarding sale and purchase procedure of medicines and equipment bought under Integrated Health Projects in next meeting of the committee.

Participants of the meeting also discussed inquiry report relating to diplomas and scholarships to community midwives, working of EPI and illegally conducted caesarean operations.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman expressed satisfaction over the reports and directed relevant authorities to follow approved rules and regulations in each and every matter.