UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Chief Minister Launches Five-day Anti Polio Drive To Vaccinate 6.4mn Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:57 PM

KP Chief Minister launches five-day anti polio drive to vaccinate 6.4mn children

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday formally launched a five-day anti polio drive in the province by administering polio drops to a child in which about 6.4 million children below the age of five years would be vaccinated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday formally launched a five-day anti polio drive in the province by administering polio drops to a child in which about 6.4 million children below the age of five years would be vaccinated.

A total of 28,681 teams have been deployed for the purpose which include 25,579 mobile teams, 1868 fixed teams, 1104 transit teams and 130 roaming teams.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister termed the complete eradication of polio virus from the province as one of the top priorities of his government and said that the provincial government, in collaboration with other partner organizations was taking concrete steps under a well devised strategy.

He expressed the hope that owing to the efforts of the provincial government, the province would soon be free of polio virus.

While talking about five-day anti polio campaign, the Chief Minister said that special arrangements have been made and teams were trained to avoid the spread of corona virus during the campaign.

He stated that due to corona situation, last year polio cases had increased in the province, but due to serious efforts of the provincial government, now there had been considerable reduction in polio cases in the province.

The Chief Minister termed the eradication of polio virus as a national cause and urged upon all segment of society including Ulemas, political leaders, teachers, parents and media to join their hands with the government efforts to eradicate polio virus and give a safe future to our next generation. He made an appeal to the parents to ensure the vaccination of all their children under the age of five years during the campaign.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Mobile Media All From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

No breakthrough witnessed in agri business industr ..

1 minute ago

Kyrgyz court to reconsider case of jailed ex-leade ..

3 minutes ago

Govt will take strict action against profiteers: S ..

3 minutes ago

Fed extends emergency lending programs through Mar ..

3 minutes ago

German Lawmaker Welcomes Nord Stream 2 AG's Plans ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues resolution on family-based re ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.