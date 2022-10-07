KP CM takes notice of cart pushers' maltreatment by cops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the maltreatment of cart pushers and labourers by the personnel of Traffic Police in Mansehra, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

A video of the maltreatment of handcart pushers by Traffic Police was viral on social media the other day prompted the chief minister to take action against the responsible police personnel.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra has suspended the personnel responsible for the incident and also put him behind the bars.

An inquiry has also been initiated against the police personnel regarding the incident.

The Chief Minister KP has directed the employees of all public sector institutions including police to bring positive change in their attitude.