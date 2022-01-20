KP EC calls for proper arrangements for transparent, peaceful LG polls

Provincial Election Commissioner (EC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Raziq Thursday called on Chief Secretary KP Shahzad Khan Bangash here at his office and stressed on the need to make proper arrangements for holding upcoming local government elections in a transparent and peaceful manner

The EC informed the Chief Secretary that the local government elections were held on December 19, 2020 in 17 districts of the province but due to deaths of some contesting candidates and some untoward incidents the polls on various seats in six districts were suspended and now have re-scheduled for February 13.

He said detailed discussions about 2nd phase of the local government elections and called for making proper arrangements for holding of these elections in a transparent and peaceful manner.

The Chief Secretary assured all possible cooperation to the election commission.

Provincial EC Muhammad Raziq thanked the Chief Secretary for his support and cooperation.