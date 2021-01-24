KP Food Deptt directs maximum wheat procurement in upcoming season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman Sunday said that directives for the procurement of more wheat in the upcoming harvesting season have been issued.

Talking to different delegations in Nowshera, he said food Department and district administration are taking joint steps to arrest the prices of edibles in the province.

He said that stern actions are being taken against flour mills and dealers that are providing substandard flour to the people. He said that the process of award and punishment has begin in Food Department, saying those involved in corruption would face stern action and those creating hurdles in delivery of relief to people would also be dealt with iron hands.

The Advisor to KP CM urged upon the people that in case of finding corruption and irregularities anywhere they should immediately register their complaint on the Complaint Cell of Food Department or on Pakistan Citizen Portal and they can directly contact the office of the Advisor on Food.

Talking about Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said that all components of the opposition alliance have separate agenda and are the victims of internal rifts. He termed PDM a tale of the past and added that upcoming two years would the era of progress and development for Pakistan.

Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman said that digitalization of Food Department will bring further transparency in the procurement and transportation of official wheat. He said that practical steps are also being taken for bringing modernization in grains' godowns and computerization of their affairs.