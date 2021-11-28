UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Allocates Rs 300m For Festivals Of Minorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 04:40 PM

KP Govt allocates Rs 300m for festivals of minorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minorities' Affairs, Wazir Zada on Saturday said that the provincial government has allocated a record development budget of Rs 1.45 billion for the welfare and uplift of minorities' community.

Talking to a delegation of the PTI Minorities' Wing here, he said a hefty amount of Rs 300 million have been allocated for the religious festivals of minorities while the teachers of missionary schools would be paid Rs 40,000 respectively.

Similarly, he said that students from minorities' communities would be awarded scholarships and according to the decision of the provincial government PhD scholar will be paid Rs one million, M.Phil Rs 0.2 million, MBBS & Engineering students Rs 0.1 million each, MA class students Rs 80,000, B.Sc Rs 60,000 and FA/F.Sc Rs 50,000.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerc ..

Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerce accelerator programme

32 minutes ago
 Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebration ..

Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations in Hatta revealed

47 minutes ago
 FNC participates in IPU Forum of Women Parliamenta ..

FNC participates in IPU Forum of Women Parliamentarians in Madrid

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 60 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries ..

UAE announces 60 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 &#039;National Programme for Coders&#039;, &#039;S ..

&#039;National Programme for Coders&#039;, &#039;Snap&#039; to empower Emirati s ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, China sign Memorandum of Mutual Recognition o ..

UAE, China sign Memorandum of Mutual Recognition of Economic Operator

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.