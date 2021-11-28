KP Govt allocates Rs 300m for festivals of minorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minorities' Affairs, Wazir Zada on Saturday said that the provincial government has allocated a record development budget of Rs 1.45 billion for the welfare and uplift of minorities' community.

Talking to a delegation of the PTI Minorities' Wing here, he said a hefty amount of Rs 300 million have been allocated for the religious festivals of minorities while the teachers of missionary schools would be paid Rs 40,000 respectively.

Similarly, he said that students from minorities' communities would be awarded scholarships and according to the decision of the provincial government PhD scholar will be paid Rs one million, M.Phil Rs 0.2 million, MBBS & Engineering students Rs 0.1 million each, MA class students Rs 80,000, B.Sc Rs 60,000 and FA/F.Sc Rs 50,000.