KP govt announces summer vacations in educational institutions from June 1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary of Primary and Secondary education Department on Friday issued a notification of summer vacations in primary schools in the summer zone from June 1 to August 31 and middle, high, higher secondary schools from June 15 to August 31.

According to the notification, all schools in the winter zone would have summer vacations from July 1 to July 31.

APP/adi