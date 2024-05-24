KP Govt Announces Summer Vacations In Educational Institutions From June 1
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary of Primary and Secondary education Department on Friday issued a notification of summer vacations in primary schools in the summer zone from June 1 to August 31 and middle, high, higher secondary schools from June 15 to August 31.
According to the notification, all schools in the winter zone would have summer vacations from July 1 to July 31.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PRA holds awareness session on workers welfare fund at FCCI6 minutes ago
-
SHRC demands arrest of murderers of Journalist Nasrullah Gadani6 minutes ago
-
Salient features of KP budget 2024-25, Rs 120b ADP announced16 minutes ago
-
KP Govt presents Rs 1754b surplus budget 2024-25; proposes 10pc increase in salaries, pensions26 minutes ago
-
DPO deputed two teams to arrest killers involved in journalist's killing26 minutes ago
-
DG KDA directs for every possible measure to facilitate tourists in Kaghan36 minutes ago
-
Health experts urges public to take prevention against heat wave36 minutes ago
-
Salient features of KP budget 2024-24, Rs 120b ADP announced36 minutes ago
-
Electoral process in IIOJK has no impact on Kashmir dispute: Altaf Wani46 minutes ago
-
Heat wave grips Larkana Division46 minutes ago
-
Three arrested, liquor and illegal weapons recovered in Attock46 minutes ago
-
Summer vacation schedule for KP schools issued56 minutes ago