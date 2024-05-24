Open Menu

KP Govt Announces Summer Vacations In Educational Institutions From June 1

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM

KP govt announces summer vacations in educational institutions from June 1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary of Primary and Secondary education Department on Friday issued a notification of summer vacations in primary schools in the summer zone from June 1 to August 31 and middle, high, higher secondary schools from June 15 to August 31.

According to the notification, all schools in the winter zone would have summer vacations from July 1 to July 31.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education June July August All From

Recent Stories

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 ..

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 amba ..

Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

2 hours ago
 LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

5 hours ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

5 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

5 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

19 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

19 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

19 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan