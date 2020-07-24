UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Takes Steps For Minorities 'uplift, Prosperity: Chief Minister' Aide

Fri 24th July 2020

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minorities Affairs Wazir Zada said Friday that the provincial government was taking tangible measures for uplift and prosperity of minorities in the province

He said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan had vowed to utilize all available resources for bringing about positive change in lives minority community.

He said that efforts for implementation of two percent in education for minority community was in progress.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of former district members of the minority community in his office.

The delegation include Waqas Khokhar, Amin Aniyat, Asif Yousaf, Rahat Nazir Shakil Anjam and Edwon Aniyat and others.

The chief minister's special assistant said that the provincial government would resolve all outstanding issues of the minority community on priority basis.

As part of such measures, he said housing schemes and Roazagar Schemes were being launched at all divisions of the province.

In the first phase, he said the Housing Scheme was being launched in four divisions of the province including Mardan, Kohat, Hazara and Peshawar.

Moreover, he added that Rozgar Scheme was being launched in the province including merged tribal district for the minority community.

In this regard, the CM' aide said that Rs50 million had been allocated for settled districts and Rs 100 million for the merged districts.

He said that Rozagar scheme would also benefit women along the youth of the minority community and they would get decent jobs under the scheme, he added.

He said that minority community was playing important role in socio-economic development the country, adding approval of all PC-1s of annual development schemes pertaining to minority affairs would be ensured September this year.

He said that financial assistance and social welfare of the minority community had been part of the manifesto of his party that was why, he added the department utilized hefty funds to the tune of 86 percent of annual development budget during last financial year.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was keen to resolve problems of minority community and to take measures for their welfare.

He said no compromise would be made on quality and timely completion of development schemes and added that these were on the priority list of the government.

He said that PTI government was struggling for elimination corruption and upholding of merit from the first day of its government.

The delegation also expressed thanks the CM's special assistant for getting approved Rs 500000 each for heirs of the Sikh community in Sheikhupura train incident.

The special assistant also expressed deep grief over killing of Nadeem Joseph of the Christian community and assured the delegation to provide justice and legal assistance in the case.

The delegation eulogized sincere services of special assistant for welfare of minority community.

