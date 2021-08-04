UrduPoint.com

KP Health Authorities To Hold District Level Events In Connection With Breastfeeding Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

KP health authorities to hold district level events in connection with breastfeeding month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has planned various awareness creating sessions and activities in the province during Global Breastfeeding Month.

The celebration of breastfeeding month tilted "Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility" was to protect, promote and support infant and young child feeding, more specifically breastfeeding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Seminars, awareness creating and interactive sessions would be held at district level for health workers and women while electronic and print media would be engaged to spread objectives and key messages of the campaign.

The launching ceremony of Global Breastfeeding Monthly was already held by KP Nutrition Cell in collaboration with UNICEF. The ceremony was attended by nutritionists, medical workers aad legislators who concurred to aware people about breastfeeding and its benefits.

World Breastfeeding Week is globally officially celebrated from the 1 -7 August every year In KP and newly merged districts. The week would be celebrated in KP the week for a month-long period to aware masses and disseminate the core message of the campaign to every nook and corner of the province.

