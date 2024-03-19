KP HED Forms Committee To Report On Performance Of Public Sector Universities, Colleges
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Higher Education Department (HED) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established two special committees each for public sector universities and colleges to evaluate and report the performance of institutions of higher education in the province.
The eight-member committees would be led by Special Secretary, HED as chairman while the other members would include advisor, Quality Assurance Programme, Additional Secretary Universities and colleges, Deputy Secretary Universities-II, Director Higher Education, Director General Commerce and Management Sciences, Director Quality Assurance Programme, Nominee of HEC and Director HEMIS, HED.
Each committee would evaluate academic and research performance, output, such as peer-reviewed research articles, faculty-published books, national and international policy papers, research grants, patents, total publications, and evidence of commercialized research, rank public sector colleges and universities, evaluate administrative indicators, including the functioning of grievance redressal committees, standing committees on plagiarism, research ethics committees, students career counseling services, co-curricular activities, website updates, and public disclosure and transparency measures.
Both the bodies would also gather other relevant information and submit the required information report within thirty days.
