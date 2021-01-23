KP Police recommends to restore Karakoram Police Force

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General (IG) police Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi on Saturday said they have recommended to the provincial government to restore the Karakoram Police Force.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after attending a police conference at Battagram.

IG further said that the role of KP police for the establishment of peace and their sacrifices are exemplary.

Replying to a question he said that soon new police stations and police posts in district Battagram would be setup as the recommendations to the KP government for the restoration of the contract of Karakoram Police have been sent.

During the police conference, the District Police Officers (DPO) of four districts of the Hazara division briefed the IG KPK about their performance and efforts for peacekeeping in their respective districts.

While addressing the police conference the Inspector General police appreciated DPOs of four districts and said that he is satisfied with the performance of police.

He further said that police should opt for the strategy for the provision of basic human rights and justice to the masses.

Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi while directing the officers said that all DPOs should chalk out elaborated security plans for the anti-polio drive in their respective districts to avoid any untoward situation, also provide security to the national and international tourists.

To ensure the security of the people take concrete measures for the eradication of crimes including theft and robbery and bring the accused before the court, police should make sure the security of national and foreign workers and mega projects in Hazara division, the IG KPK said.

Earlier on his arrival at Battagram, a smart contingent of police presented him a guard of honour, Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi laid a floral wreath on the police martyrs monument to pay homage. He planted a sapling in police lines Battagram and inaugurated the plantation drive.

In the police conference DPO Battagram Tariq Sohail Marwah, DPO Torghar Qamar Hayat Khan, DPO Lower Kohistan Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon, DPO Kolai Palis Syed Mukhtar Shah, SP CTD Hazara region SP Special branch were also present.