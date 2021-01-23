UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Police Recommends To Restore Karakoram Police Force

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:50 PM

KP Police recommends to restore Karakoram Police Force

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General (IG) police Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi on Saturday said they have recommended to the provincial government to restore the Karakoram Police Force.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after attending a police conference at Battagram.

IG further said that the role of KP police for the establishment of peace and their sacrifices are exemplary.

Replying to a question he said that soon new police stations and police posts in district Battagram would be setup as the recommendations to the KP government for the restoration of the contract of Karakoram Police have been sent.

During the police conference, the District Police Officers (DPO) of four districts of the Hazara division briefed the IG KPK about their performance and efforts for peacekeeping in their respective districts.

While addressing the police conference the Inspector General police appreciated DPOs of four districts and said that he is satisfied with the performance of police.

He further said that police should opt for the strategy for the provision of basic human rights and justice to the masses.

Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi while directing the officers said that all DPOs should chalk out elaborated security plans for the anti-polio drive in their respective districts to avoid any untoward situation, also provide security to the national and international tourists.

To ensure the security of the people take concrete measures for the eradication of crimes including theft and robbery and bring the accused before the court, police should make sure the security of national and foreign workers and mega projects in Hazara division, the IG KPK said.

Earlier on his arrival at Battagram, a smart contingent of police presented him a guard of honour, Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi laid a floral wreath on the police martyrs monument to pay homage. He planted a sapling in police lines Battagram and inaugurated the plantation drive.

In the police conference DPO Battagram Tariq Sohail Marwah, DPO Torghar Qamar Hayat Khan, DPO Lower Kohistan Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon, DPO Kolai Palis Syed Mukhtar Shah, SP CTD Hazara region SP Special branch were also present.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Robbery Kohistan Media All Government Court

Recent Stories

Sajid Khan reveals advice he received from Saqlain ..

2 hours ago

Broadsheet issue exposed politics of NRO, says Shi ..

2 hours ago

Shabbar Zaidi suggests govt to end Rs5000 currency ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah attracted $220 million in FDIs, created 1, ..

2 hours ago

Moroccan pavilion at Sheikh Zayed Festival feature ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Dr Khalid Al K ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.