KPPSC Decides To Hold Tests For 1900 Posts Of Lecturers: Notification

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:58 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) Monday notified to conduct ability/screening tests for 1900 posts of male and female lecturers in the best public interest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) Monday notified to conduct ability/screening tests for 1900 posts of male and female lecturers in the best public interest.

A notification issued here said that earlier the commission decided to select the candidates on the basis of their academic numbers however on the protests of candidates the commission has now decided to hold ability test for keep the recruitment process more transparent.

More Stories From Pakistan

