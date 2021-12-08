KPRA provides on spot registration to taxpayers under three days registration drive

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) under its three-day registration drive Wednesday provided on spot registration to unregistered taxpayers associated with services sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) under its three-day registration drive Wednesday provided on spot registration to unregistered taxpayers associated with services sector.

During the drive, three KPRA teams including male and female inspector and facilitation officers visited business premises of potential taxpayers for creating awareness and providing them instant registration at their doorstep.

With the financial assistance of USAID-KPRM, the KPRA team set up its registration camp at Zaiqa Restaurant located on Peshawar Ring Road where taxpayers were provided information regarding sales tax on services and on-the-spot registration was provided to dozens of people who reached the camp.

KPRA Director Legal and Tax Policy Aftab Ahmad thanked USAID-KPRM for supporting KPRA in successfully conducting the registration drive and said it would build tax culture in the province.

The three days registration drive would continue till December 9 evening in Peshawar in which KPRA registration teams would visit each and every market and business centre of the city to create awareness regarding sales tax on services and provide registration to unregistered business owners associated with services sector.

On the third day, the team will setup the mobile registration camp at Shiraz Ronaq located in Saddar near Peshawar Press Club and teams will visit Gul Bahar, Charsadda Road and old city.

People associated with services sector can visit the camp and get instant registration along with any assistance related to KPRA.