UrduPoint.com

KPRA Provides On Spot Registration To Taxpayers Under Three Days Registration Drive

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:47 PM

KPRA provides on spot registration to taxpayers under three days registration drive

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) under its three-day registration drive Wednesday provided on spot registration to unregistered taxpayers associated with services sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) under its three-day registration drive Wednesday provided on spot registration to unregistered taxpayers associated with services sector.

During the drive, three KPRA teams including male and female inspector and facilitation officers visited business premises of potential taxpayers for creating awareness and providing them instant registration at their doorstep.

With the financial assistance of USAID-KPRM, the KPRA team set up its registration camp at Zaiqa Restaurant located on Peshawar Ring Road where taxpayers were provided information regarding sales tax on services and on-the-spot registration was provided to dozens of people who reached the camp.

KPRA Director Legal and Tax Policy Aftab Ahmad thanked USAID-KPRM for supporting KPRA in successfully conducting the registration drive and said it would build tax culture in the province.

The three days registration drive would continue till December 9 evening in Peshawar in which KPRA registration teams would visit each and every market and business centre of the city to create awareness regarding sales tax on services and provide registration to unregistered business owners associated with services sector.

On the third day, the team will setup the mobile registration camp at Shiraz Ronaq located in Saddar near Peshawar Press Club and teams will visit Gul Bahar, Charsadda Road and old city.

People associated with services sector can visit the camp and get instant registration along with any assistance related to KPRA.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Mobile Visit Road Shiraz Male Charsadda Saddar December Market

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

38 seconds ago
 Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

16 minutes ago
 Works underway for renovation of Jail Chowrangi, T ..

Works underway for renovation of Jail Chowrangi, Tipu Sultan Flyover: Administra ..

57 seconds ago
 Pak-China bilateral trade, Pakistan's exports to C ..

Pak-China bilateral trade, Pakistan's exports to China setting records this year ..

59 seconds ago
 Koh-e-Sulaiman mountain development to further boo ..

Koh-e-Sulaiman mountain development to further boost tourism in KP

1 minute ago
 Lahore Open Polo Championship: HN, Remounts, Barry ..

Lahore Open Polo Championship: HN, Remounts, Barry's/BN 2 carve out victories

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.