KU Extends Submission Of B.Com Exam Form, Fees Till April 16
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 06:49 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The University of Karachi has extended the deadline for the submission of B.Com (Regular) annual examination forms and fees till April 14, 2024.
According to the KU Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Shahid Zaheer, examination forms are available at the KU branches of Sindh Bank and Bank Al-Falah on the payment of Rs 200, said a statement on Wednesday. He directed the students to fill out the relevant documents and the examination forms through their respective colleges.
He mentioned that students appearing in B.
Com Part-I (failures) would pay an examination fee of Rs 8, 500/- and Rs 200/- as a late fee while candidates of B.Com Part-II would have to submit a fee of Rs 8,500 and a late fee of Rs 200/- and students of B.Com (both parts) would pay examination fee of a Rs 17,000/- and Rs 200/- as a late fee.
Dr Syed Shahid Zaheer said that candidates enrolled in 2017 or earlier could appear in the annual exams 2023 by submitting a fine of Rs 3000/- in addition to examination fees. He said such students must appear according to the existing syllabus.
