Open Menu

KU Extends Submission Of B.Com Exam Form, Fees Till April 16

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 06:49 PM

KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees till April 16

The University of Karachi has extended the deadline for the submission of B.Com (Regular) annual examination forms and fees till April 14, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The University of Karachi has extended the deadline for the submission of B.Com (Regular) annual examination forms and fees till April 14, 2024.

According to the KU Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Shahid Zaheer, examination forms are available at the KU branches of Sindh Bank and Bank Al-Falah on the payment of Rs 200, said a statement on Wednesday. He directed the students to fill out the relevant documents and the examination forms through their respective colleges.

He mentioned that students appearing in B.

Com Part-I (failures) would pay an examination fee of Rs 8, 500/- and Rs 200/- as a late fee while candidates of B.Com Part-II would have to submit a fee of Rs 8,500 and a late fee of Rs 200/- and students of B.Com (both parts) would pay examination fee of a Rs 17,000/- and Rs 200/- as a late fee.

Dr Syed Shahid Zaheer said that candidates enrolled in 2017 or earlier could appear in the annual exams 2023 by submitting a fine of Rs 3000/- in addition to examination fees. He said such students must appear according to the existing syllabus.

Related Topics

Karachi Fine April 2017 Sindh Bank Karachi University Bank Al-Falah Limited

Recent Stories

Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wi ..

Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wipe out polio

1 minute ago
 Cheques distributed to promote small and medium en ..

Cheques distributed to promote small and medium enterprises in agriculture and l ..

1 minute ago
 SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants t ..

SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants to 8 SMEs in Hyderabad under GR ..

1 minute ago
 ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Cha ..

ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025

1 hour ago
 PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national ..

PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain

1 hour ago
 KU VC distributes appointment letters to students

KU VC distributes appointment letters to students

58 seconds ago
Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before ..

Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before key US data

59 seconds ago
 Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to j ..

Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM

2 hours ago
 German economy to nearly flatline this year, think ..

German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say

1 minute ago
 CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ ..

CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..

2 hours ago
 German economy to nearly flatline this year, think ..

German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say

1 minute ago
 German economy to nearly flatline this year, think ..

German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan