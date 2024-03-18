KU, PBSA signs MoU to promote awareness about bio-safety, risk management in society

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM
The University of Karachi and the Pakistan Biological Safety Association inked a memorandum of understanding to promote awareness regarding bio-safety, bio-security, and risk management in the labs of the KU, on the campus, and in society
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The University of Karachi and the Pakistan Biological Safety Association inked a memorandum of understanding to promote awareness regarding bio-safety, bio-security, and risk management in the labs of the KU, on the campus, and in society.
The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the President PBSA Professor Dr Saeed Khan inked the MoU documents at the VC Secretariat on Monday. The KU and the PBSA agreed to encourage academic, scientific, and biological research and collaboration to train biological scientists and researchers.
As per the MoU, the PBSA will provide technical support to the KU and they will jointly conduct regional bio-safety and bio-security trainings in the province. The PBSA has offered to facilitate KU faculty members to receive training on the International Federation for Bio-safety Association certification exam.
On this occasion, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi mentioned that academic collaboration is essential to move forward and stressed that such initiatives would help match the developed nations.
He said that people gradually understand the benefits of safety measures at work and hoped that with the training the staff, students, and teachers of the campus would learn a lot about the importance of bio-safety, bio-security, and risk management.
The President of PBSA Professor Dr Saeed Khan shared that with collaboration the given resources can be improved for both parties and mentioned that with the KU, the PBSA will hold trainings for other universities of Sindh.
He informed that the PBSA has provided the best facilities during the Covid-19 and the training they got before the pandemic helped them a lot to deal with the situation that occurred during the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The heads of various departments of the faculty of science and biological researchers and scientists were present on this occasion.
