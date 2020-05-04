UrduPoint.com
'Kunda Culture' To Be Eradicated For Smooth Power Supply To All Consumers: PESCO Chief

Mon 04th May 2020 | 04:56 PM

Newly-appointed PESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Jabbar Khan on Monday presided over his first meeting at the Wapda House here and a number of issues came under discussion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Newly-appointed PESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Jabbar Khan on Monday presided over his first meeting at the Wapda House here and a number of issues came under discussion.

PESCO senior Management and Senior field Officers including all SEs attended the meeting where the CEO directed to accelerate action against "Kunda Culture." He said providing facility to the consumers and safety of workers was first preference. He directed the official concerned to carry out maintenance of 11 KV feeders.

He said tree trimming and patrolling of feeders should be ensured to redress consumers' complaints and protect workers from any mishap.

The CEO ordered to accelerate promotion and up-gradation process of staff which is their right.

He said damaged transformers should be replaced immediately besides repairing defective ones according to SOP.

He said work should be accelerated on HT/LT proposals and that load extension cases may be proceeded according to rules, repair off load vehicles.

He said, "We have to provide maximum facilities to public and every employee of PESCO has to adopt consumer-friendly attitude.

We all have to work together and everyone has to come out from offices and visit field for the redressal of consumer's complaints." He further said that PESCO's employees have to work honestly and with dedication.

He said the employees with the bad performance will face music while employees with good performance will be rewarded.

He said, a lot of work was yet to be done to bring PESCO out of losses and there was a need to make collective work for it. He directed the field officers to educate the people about current energy crisis and also get cooperation of public representatives in this regard, so that energy consumption be minimized by means of less consumption.

He requested customers to extend their cooperation to save energy and avoid illegal use of electricity so that uninterrupted power supply could be provided.

All SEs gave brief presentation, regarding the line losses, recovery and pace of developmental works in their respective circles. Chief Executive PESCO directed all officers to use their energies for the betterment of the company.

