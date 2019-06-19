Labourer dies as well collapses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) ::One labourer killed while another sustained injuries as a well collapsed, here on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said that two labourers identified as Muhammad Asghar (40) and Abdul Hameed (45) were digging a well at Jalalpur Pirwala, all of a sudden, the well collapsed.

Resultantly, they crushed under debris.

Rescue-1122 comprising on 15 members reached the spot and recovered Muhammad Asghar safely.

However, the other labourer Abdul Hameed died.

Police are investigating the incident.