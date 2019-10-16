UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority City Phase-I Balloting On November 30

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:58 PM

Balloting for allotment of plots in LDA City Phase-I to 9000 file-holders will be held on November 30 and working paper will be presented in the next governing body meeting for approval

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Balloting for allotment of plots in LDA City Phase-I to 9000 file-holders will be held on November 30 and working paper will be presented in the next governing body meeting for approval.

Provincial Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said this while chairing a meeting to review the progress on LDA City project here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the minister said that a new two-kilometer long link road would be constructed to link LDA City Phase-I with Ferozpur Road, and local land owners could directly contact LDA for sale of their land for this purpose.

LDA City project was a new city of the future which was rapidly moving towards completion, asserting, "We are rapidly executing this task with the continued efforts of LDA Vice Chairman MS Ikram, DG Muhammad Usman Mouzam and development partners.

" The meeting was informed that development work was in progress on an area of 4,000 kanal of land in LDA City. Half development charges would be received from file-holders and the procedure had also been finalized in this regard.

The meeting was informed that it had been decided to prequalify the contractors for performing different development works. For this purpose, the intending firms had been asked to submit their bids by October 25.

The meeting was attended by LDA officials along with development partners of the project.

