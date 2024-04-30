Open Menu

Lahore Gears Up To Host Thrilling First-ever Jeep Rally Event From May 4

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The first-ever jeep rally race event will be held from May 4 at the renowned historical location of Ravi river Lahore, in which vehicles with more than 50 drivers from all over the country will participate in an aims to promote healthy sports activities, Secretary Punjab Ministry of Tourism Raja Jahangir Anwar said on Tuesday.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that this traditional event is expected to not only revive the tourism industry but also create new economic opportunities for the region, adding, the event will kick off with participant registration, vehicle tagging, technical examinations, and medical checkups for all drivers.

The TDCP has been organizing jeep rallies in the deserts since 2005. The Lahore Ravi Rally will be held on May 4 and May 5, he mentioned.

Lahore rally was being organized at this level for the first time at an urban center, he said, adding, after the Ravi river, similar rallies would be organized in other rivers.

He said a shuttle bus and rescue facilities would be available for the enthusiasts.

Police and other law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) have also been asked to finalize security arrangements for the participants and the visitors, he added.

He said jeep rally celebrations would include several cultural events to be managed by the government departments concerned.

This rally would also help promote the culture and heritage of the city, he added.

Replying a question, he said that such events would be continued across the country to promote motor sport and the country’s soft image.

