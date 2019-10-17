A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday admitted a petition for regular hearing for bail cancellation of Ahmad Shehryar Rana, son-in-law of Rana Sanaullah, in a murder case

The bench issued notices to accused Ahmad Shehryar and sought reply.

The bench headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders on petitions filed by the prosecution and the complainant Shabir Butt challenging trial court orders of granting bail to Ahmad Shehryar and another accused.

The bench had reserved the verdict on maintainability of the petitions after hearing initial arguments and it was announced on Thursday.

The applicants through their pleas had submitted that a specific role was attributed to the accused in the murder case.

But, the trial court has awarded bail to Ahmad Shehryar without considering case facts, they added. The court was requested to set aside the bail granted to the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Faisalabad anti- terrorism court granted bail to Ahmad Shehryar and another accused on September 6.

Besides Ahmad Shehryar, two other suspects were also nominated in murder of a PML-N activist Asif who was killed in2017.