UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court To Hear Shehyar Rana's Bail Cancellation Plea

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:22 PM

Lahore High Court to hear Shehyar Rana's bail cancellation plea

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday admitted a petition for regular hearing for bail cancellation of Ahmad Shehryar Rana, son-in-law of Rana Sanaullah, in a murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday admitted a petition for regular hearing for bail cancellation of Ahmad Shehryar Rana, son-in-law of Rana Sanaullah, in a murder case.

The bench issued notices to accused Ahmad Shehryar and sought reply.

The bench headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders on petitions filed by the prosecution and the complainant Shabir Butt challenging trial court orders of granting bail to Ahmad Shehryar and another accused.

The bench had reserved the verdict on maintainability of the petitions after hearing initial arguments and it was announced on Thursday.

The applicants through their pleas had submitted that a specific role was attributed to the accused in the murder case.

But, the trial court has awarded bail to Ahmad Shehryar without considering case facts, they added. The court was requested to set aside the bail granted to the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Faisalabad anti- terrorism court granted bail to Ahmad Shehryar and another accused on September 6.

Besides Ahmad Shehryar, two other suspects were also nominated in murder of a PML-N activist Asif who was killed in2017.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Faisalabad Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rana SanaUllah September Court

Recent Stories

Former US Senator praises services of Sharjah City ..

24 minutes ago

79,224 business licenses renewed in 2018 in Abu Dh ..

39 minutes ago

Ibrahim scores a century for Balochistan, Ammad an ..

52 minutes ago

PCB clarifies comments on Ahmed Shehzad and Umar A ..

1 hour ago

Chairman FBR Inaugurates Urdu website of FBR

1 minute ago

AJK Prime Minister visits APHC office, discuss cur ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.