Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfooz remembered on his martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The 52nd martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfooz was observed on Monday to commemorate heroism and sacrifice.

The nation solemnly observed the martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfooz, a distinguished recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, our highest military decoration.

Glowing tribute were paid to Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 52nd Shahadat Anniversary.

Born on October 15, 1944, in Pind Malakan, Rawalpindi, Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfooz joined the Pakistan Army on October 25, 1962. Following comprehensive training, he became a member of the 15th Punjab Regiment.

On this day during 1971 war at Wagah Border, Lance Naik Mehfooz Shaheed displayed utmost courage charging enemy trenches fearlessly and silencing their guns. On the night of December 17, his company faced adversity, halting approximately 70 meters from Indian positions.

Despite the destruction of his machine gun during the battle, Muhammad Mahfooz displayed remarkable courage. He advanced towards an enemy bunker, leaped inside, and, in the face of bayonet attacks, embraced martyrdom.

Unruffled by his wounds, he leapt forward and strangulated Indian machine gunner to death. His courage and extremely daring actions in battlefield are a sublime precedent worth emulating by all defenders of motherland. Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfooz's unwavering dedication and supreme sacrifice exemplify the highest standards of duty and heroism.

His selfless act remains indelibly imprinted in the annals of our nation's history. Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz's martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.