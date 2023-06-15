Landfall of BIPARJOY Cyclone at coastal belt delayed: Sherry

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2023) Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman says landfall of BIPARJOY Cyclone at the Pakistani coastal belt has been delayed as it has been slow down and it is expected that it would hit Keti bandar area of Sindh province at midnight today.

Briefing the media persons about latest situation of the BIPARJOY Cyclone in Islamabad on Thursday, she said evacuation process in the affected areas of coastal belt has been completed and some eighty two thousand people have been shifted to safer places.

Sherry Rehman said the cyclone has now recurved towards North-east and it is encouraging that it has changed its direction from Karachi. She said 17 stations are continuously monitoring the situation.

The Minister said four districts including Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and Malir are still under the threat of cyclone. She said the speed and directions of the cyclone have been changing continuously.

Sharing the impacts of the BIPARJOY Cyclone, Sherry Rehman said there is a 100 millimeter rainfall forecast in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Adam Khan, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Allah Yar and Sanghar, whereas Umarkot, Badin, Tharparkar and Thatta will get 300 millimeters.

Highlighting the contribution of rescue and relief agencies, the Minister said sixteen companies of Rangers and two Battalions of Coast Guards are patrolling whereas 1400 personnel of Pak Army and 303 of Navy are deployed to cope with the emergency situation.

The Minister said our aim is not to create panic among the masses, but to make cognizant them of the evolving situation.

She said overall 87 medical units are in the field. She said 63 evacuation camps are active while one hundred and six are standby in order to cope with any untoward situation.

She said Sujawal Grid is being repaired. However, the Power Ministry is taking remedial measures to protect the 90 feeders established in the coastal areas from the impacts of the cyclone.

Sherry Rehman said flight operation at five airports including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawab Shah and Mohenjo-Daro is still underway. However, it can be suspended if required.

Speaking on this occasion, NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik said the intensity of the cyclone has been decreased. However, its density and outreach is not changed.

He said a total of 169 relief camps have been established and provision of cooked food, clean drinking water and medicines are ensured in the camps.

Commending the services of all disaster related agencies including Armed Forces, Rangers, Coast Guards, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and Joint Maritime Watch, he said they are in full liaison to cope with the challenge of BIPARJOY Cyclone.