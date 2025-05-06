Landslide In Mohmand Kills Two Children, Injures One
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:05 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) At least two children lost their lives and a man was injured when they came under a big chunk of soil in Dawezai Daud Khel area of Mohmand district on Tuesday.
Local police said, the victims were buried under a large chunk of soil when it slid abruptly.
Due to the lack of needed machinery and emergency services in the area, residents carried out the rescue operation on their own.
They managed to retrieve the bodies of the two children and rescue the injured person, who was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
