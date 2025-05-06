- Home
PM Underlines NIFTAC's Pivotal Role In Dismantling Nexus Between Terrorism, Illicit Networks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:05 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday underscored that National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre (NIFTAC) would play a pivotal role in uprooting terrorism and its support structures from the country as dismantling the nexus between terrorism, illicit networks, and external sponsorship requires robust and efficient institutional mechanisms
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday underscored that National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre (NIFTAC) would play a pivotal role in uprooting terrorism and its support structures from the country as dismantling the nexus between terrorism, illicit networks, and external sponsorship requires robust and efficient institutional mechanisms.
The prime minister, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, and Services Chiefs visited the newly established National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre (NIFTAC) here, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.
The prime minister formally inaugurated the state-of-the-art NIFTAC Headquarters, which will serve as the central node for coordinating Pakistan’s national counterterrorism strategy.
Commending the efforts of all stakeholders involved in operationalizing this vital capability, the Prime Minister described NIFTAC as a quintessential national platform for collaborative threat assessment and response.
NIFTAC, a Federal institution, integrates over 50 relevant federal and provincial departments and agencies into a unified intelligence and threat management architecture supported by a centralized national database.
At the sub-national level, NIFTAC is linked to six Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centres (PIFTACs), including those in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan—ensuring seamless coordination from federation to provinces.
This integrated framework is designed to harmonize intelligence gathering, analysis, and operational responses across multiple domains. By leveraging the full spectrum of institutional capabilities, NIFTAC will enhance national preparedness, optimise resource utilization, and enable a coherent and timely counterterrorism response.
