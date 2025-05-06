- Home
- Pakistan
- HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak collaboration
HEC Hosts Delegation From Northwest A&F University, China To Strengthen Sino-Pak Collaboration
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 10:59 PM
The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan hosted a high-level delegation from Northwest A&F University, China, led by Prof. Dr. Lixin Zhang, Chairman of the Silkroad Biohealth Agricultural Industrial Alliance, Yangling, China
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan hosted a high-level delegation from Northwest A&F University, China, led by Prof. Dr. Lixin Zhang, Chairman of the Silkroad Biohealth Agricultural Industrial Alliance, Yangling, China.
The visit marks a significant step in strengthening academic, research, and technological cooperation between Pakistan and China, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.
The Chinese delegation included esteemed scholars: Prof. Liang Prof. Limin, Prof. Sun, and Prof. Shi. They were warmly received by Chairman HEC, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed.
On the Pakistani side, the meeting was attended by prominent academics including Prof. Dr. Jamil, Vice Chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM), Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari Vice Chancellor Federal urdu University Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad, Director of the Sino-Pak Biodiversity and Silkroad Biohealth Agro-biological Resource Centre at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad, Dr. Shazia Sultana , and other officials from HEC Pakistan.
The Primary focus of the discussions was to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of higher education, agriculture, biotechnology, and environmental sciences.
They discussed the matters related to establishment of a joint research laboratory at Quaid-i-Azam University, training of 1000 Pakistani students and researchers at Yangling, China, promotion of faculty and student exchange programs and, facilitation of technology transfer and collaborative research in food security, health innovations, and sustainable energy solutions.
The initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to enhance academic excellence and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and China. The collaboration is expected to boost productivity and innovation, benefiting both countries in key sectors.
This visit highlights the deepening strategic educational and scientific cooperation under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative.
Recent Stories
Ambassador Rahim Qureshi meets senior Belgian journalist
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak ..
CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan
Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness
DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia pledge stronger ties to combat drug trafficking
Governor Kundi inquires about health of Arbab Alamgir
PM underlines NIFTAC's pivotal role in dismantling nexus between terrorism, illi ..
Landslide in Mohmand kills two children, injures one
KP Govt. plans to promote agriculture in mountainous area
2308 POs arrested in 4 months
DC Bhakkar inspects road construction project in Mankera
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak collaboration8 minutes ago
-
CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness8 minutes ago
-
DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia pledge stronger ties to combat drug trafficking2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi inquires about health of Arbab Alamgir2 minutes ago
-
PM underlines NIFTAC's pivotal role in dismantling nexus between terrorism, illicit networks2 minutes ago
-
Landslide in Mohmand kills two children, injures one2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt. plans to promote agriculture in mountainous area2 minutes ago
-
2308 POs arrested in 4 months11 minutes ago
-
DC Bhakkar inspects road construction project in Mankera11 minutes ago
-
EPA intensifies operations to curb environmental pollution11 minutes ago