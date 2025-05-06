HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak collaboration

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan hosted a high-level delegation from Northwest A&F University, China, led by Prof. Dr. Lixin Zhang, Chairman of the Silkroad Biohealth Agricultural Industrial Alliance, Yangling, China

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan hosted a high-level delegation from Northwest A&F University, China, led by Prof. Dr. Lixin Zhang, Chairman of the Silkroad Biohealth Agricultural Industrial Alliance, Yangling, China.

The visit marks a significant step in strengthening academic, research, and technological cooperation between Pakistan and China, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The Chinese delegation included esteemed scholars: Prof. Liang Prof. Limin, Prof. Sun, and Prof. Shi. They were warmly received by Chairman HEC, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed.

On the Pakistani side, the meeting was attended by prominent academics including Prof. Dr. Jamil, Vice Chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM), Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari Vice Chancellor Federal urdu University Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad, Director of the Sino-Pak Biodiversity and Silkroad Biohealth Agro-biological Resource Centre at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad, Dr. Shazia Sultana , and other officials from HEC Pakistan.

The Primary focus of the discussions was to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of higher education, agriculture, biotechnology, and environmental sciences.

They discussed the matters related to establishment of a joint research laboratory at Quaid-i-Azam University, training of 1000 Pakistani students and researchers at Yangling, China, promotion of faculty and student exchange programs and, facilitation of technology transfer and collaborative research in food security, health innovations, and sustainable energy solutions.

The initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to enhance academic excellence and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and China. The collaboration is expected to boost productivity and innovation, benefiting both countries in key sectors.

This visit highlights the deepening strategic educational and scientific cooperation under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative.