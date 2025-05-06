Hot, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:12 PM
The city experienced hot and partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday. The MET Office has forecast similar weather over the next 24 hours, with a chance of scattered rain
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The city experienced hot and partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday. The MET Office has forecast similar weather over the next 24 hours, with a chance of scattered rain.
Officials reported that the maximum temperature reached 33°C, while the minimum dropped to 23°C.
Scattered rain is likely over the next two days, and windstorms may affect various parts of the country.
Meanwhile, Lahore's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 92. The PM2.5 level was recorded at 6.2 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended annual guideline.
Recent Stories
Zafar Masud's book “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience, and Rene ..
AJK President for ensuring Red Crescent volunteers more vibrant with advanced t ..
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore
President Asif Ali Zardari for further expanding bilateral cooperation with Russ ..
PEMRA holds pre-bid conference for DTH licenses
Ambassador Rahim Qureshi meets senior Belgian journalist
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak ..
CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan
Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness
DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia pledge stronger ties to combat drug trafficking
Governor Kundi inquires about health of Arbab Alamgir
More Stories From Weather
-
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Isolated thunderstorms expected in parts of Sindh, Balochistan and Kashmir:PMD24 hours ago
-
Met Office predicts rain as Karachi weather turns pleasant1 day ago
-
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday3 days ago
-
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other parts3 days ago
-
Weather turns pleasant after light rain4 days ago
-
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today4 days ago
-
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore6 days ago
-
Temperature soars to 48°C in Nawabshah6 days ago
-
PDMA issues heatwave advisory across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa11 days ago
-
Met Office issues heatwave alert for various parts of Pakistan11 days ago
-
Hot and dry weather to prevail across most parts of country on Thursday13 days ago