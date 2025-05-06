Open Menu

Hot, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:12 PM

The city experienced hot and partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday. The MET Office has forecast similar weather over the next 24 hours, with a chance of scattered rain

Officials reported that the maximum temperature reached 33°C, while the minimum dropped to 23°C.

Officials reported that the maximum temperature reached 33°C, while the minimum dropped to 23°C.

Scattered rain is likely over the next two days, and windstorms may affect various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Lahore's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 92. The PM2.5 level was recorded at 6.2 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended annual guideline.

