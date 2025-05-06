DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 10:59 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir directed for implementation of preventive measures against dengue spread before monsoon rains.

Chairing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee here on Tuesday, he reviewed preemptive measures for dengue prevention and directed all departments to ensure 100% compliance with anti-dengue SOPs.

He directed Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to ensure immediate removal of garbage and thorough cleaning of waste containers. He stressed the need of accelerating citywide cleanliness campaign and said that no area should have stagnant water.

He also directed Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to maintain effective drainage systems and resolve all related issues without any delay.

He also assigned a task to Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) for regular monitoring of public parks whereas the entomologists were instructed to take targeted measures to prevent mosquito breeding.

He said that strict inspection should be made at construction sites to prevent water accumulation.

He also appealed to the general public to cooperate with the administration in maintaining a clean environment to curb dengue menace once for all.

