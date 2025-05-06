Open Menu

CM Condemns Terrorist Attack On Security Forces In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 10:59 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting security forces in Balochistan, in which seven personnel were martyred.

The CM paid glowing tribute to the martyred officers for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, calling them heroes of the nation whose courage and dedication will never be forgotten.

CM Maryam Nawaz extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with them in their time of grief. She also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and reaffirmed her government’s unwavering support for the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

