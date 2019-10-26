(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Launching ceremony of Sialkot Shifa International Medical City was held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Friday.

Ex-President SCCI Majid Raza Bhutta informed that state of the art hospital would be developed on 120 acres of land costing Rs.7 billion and it would be established near Sambrial. He further stated that business community and people of Sialkot would contribute Rs.5.6 billion while Shifa will contribute Rs. 1.4 billion for the mega project of "Sialkot Shifa International Medical City".

Former SCCI President Mian Muhammad Raiz said that initial work on the proposed hospital had already been initiated and it would be addition in Sialkot.

The business community of this export hub had already completed several mega projects successfully and now had undertaken the mega project of hospital and the people of Golden Triangle (Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat) would be able to get ultra modern medical treatment facility from this hospital, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, President SCCI Muhammad Ashraf Malik said that Shifa International Medical city would be an addition in this export hub and the dwellers would be able to get ultra modern health facilities.