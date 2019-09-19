UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Law Draft To Ban Polythene Bags Finalized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 05:18 PM

Law draft to ban polythene bags finalized

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has finalized draft of law regarding imposition of ban on polythene bags causing environmental pollution in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has finalized draft of law regarding imposition of ban on polythene bags causing environmental pollution in the province.

An official of EPD while talking to APP said here on Thursday that work on preparation of the draft has been completed and sent to the cabinet division after which it would be presented for approval.

He said various suggestions have been prepared by the department to eliminate in phases hazardous plastic bags from the province.

The official said that since the matter of banning polythene bags was subjudice, the draft law has been prepared in consultation with stakeholder.

The provincial cabinet would consider the suggestions to decide for imposing ban on use of polythene bags, he said and added that measures were also being taken to give a time frame to the industry associated with polythene bags so that they can not be affected economically.

Related Topics

From Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Ancient asteroid collision boosts biodiversity on ..

2 minutes ago

IAEA urged to continue promoting nuclear tech for ..

3 minutes ago

Japan's central bank keeps monetary policy unchang ..

5 minutes ago

New company gets space after old ones' poor perfor ..

5 minutes ago

Rain,wind-thunderstorm likely at scattered places ..

3 minutes ago

Govt incentivizes private sector to boost shipping ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.