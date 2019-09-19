Law draft to ban polythene bags finalized

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has finalized draft of law regarding imposition of ban on polythene bags causing environmental pollution in the province.

An official of EPD while talking to APP said here on Thursday that work on preparation of the draft has been completed and sent to the cabinet division after which it would be presented for approval.

He said various suggestions have been prepared by the department to eliminate in phases hazardous plastic bags from the province.

The official said that since the matter of banning polythene bags was subjudice, the draft law has been prepared in consultation with stakeholder.

The provincial cabinet would consider the suggestions to decide for imposing ban on use of polythene bags, he said and added that measures were also being taken to give a time frame to the industry associated with polythene bags so that they can not be affected economically.