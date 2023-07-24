Open Menu

Lawmakers Highlight Urgent Constituency Issues In NA

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Lawmakers highlight urgent constituency issues in NA

Lawmakers from various political parties in the National Assembly on Monday voiced pressing concerns affecting their respective constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Lawmakers from various political parties in the National Assembly on Monday voiced pressing concerns affecting their respective Constituencies.

Speaking on the floor of the House, MMAP leader Maulana Salahuddin Ayyub passionately called for an end to propaganda against Madrassas, highlighting their crucial role in providing free education to the people.

He also emphasized the urgent development needed in his area, urging the government to allocate funds for regional progress.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawza Waseem Akhtar Sheikh brought attention to the aftermath of recent floods in his area, underscoring the severe damages to crops, homes, animals, and infrastructure.

He called on the NDMA and provincial government to provide essential assistance to the affected population.

BNP's Muhammad Hashim Notezai shed light on the longstanding struggles faced by the people of Balochistan and urged the prioritization of resolving their issues. He expressed appreciation for Akhtar Jan Mangal's efforts in raising Balochistan's concerns in the assembly.

Meanwhile, MQMP's Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani demanded that upcoming elections to be conducted based on the new census data, advocating for an accurate and updated representation of the population's demographics.

