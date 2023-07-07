Open Menu

Lawyers' Delegation Meets CM

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 10:23 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of Lahore Bar Association led by President Rana Intizar Hussain met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office.

The delegation apprised the CM about problems being faced by the lawyers community. Mohsin Naqvi assured them to get their problems resolved on priority.

The Caretaker CM stated that Punjab government would provide all possible assistance for the well-being of lawyers community.

He assured that the problems of Lawyers Chambers Complex would be resolved.

CM Mohsin Naqvi presented financial assistance cheque to the Lahore Bar Association.

The delegation comprised Senior Vice President Asif Amin Goraya, Vice President Nadeem Anjum Khan, Vice President Model Town Courts Hadi Hussain Bhatti, Vice President Cantt Courts Farukh Ahmed Khan, Secretary General Malik Kafeel Khokhar, Secretary Umer Waqas Warraich, Joint Secretary Atif Kamal Bhatti and others. Secretary Law, CCPO Lahore, Commissioner Lahore Division, DIG Operations, Deputy Commissioner Lahore were also present on the occasion.

