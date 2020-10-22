Lawyers to observe Oct 27 as Kashmir black day

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The lawyers community has planned several events across Punjab to observe October 27 as the Kashmir black day against illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

Besides major bar associations of the province, all district and tehsil bars would hold seminars, walks and rallies to protest against India's forced occupation and brutalities in Kashmir.

Traditionally, October 27 is observed as Kashmir black day by Kashmiris across the world to condemn the forced occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian armed forces in 1947.

The day is marked to express support and solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for their right to self-determination and remind the United Nations and the international community of its commitments regarding the resolution of the longstanding dispute.

Civil society organizations, political parties, educational institutions, human rights activists and Kashmiris have planned special programmes, protest rallies, walks, seminars and symposiums in connection with the day.