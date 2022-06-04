UrduPoint.com

LDA DG Reviews Development Work At LDA City Scheme

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 12:01 AM

LDA DG reviews development work at LDA City scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawan on Friday visited LDA City Scheme to review the development work and land acquisition issues.

On the occasion, the LDA DG planted a sapling at LDA City Stadium. Chief Engineer Israr Saeed gave a detailed briefing to LDA DG on the ongoing development works in the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, the LDA DG said that 90 percent work of LDA City had been completed, adding that funds had also been released to Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for horticulture work.

He said that sapling plantation campaign would be completed successfully with the coordination of PHA DG.

He said that trees would be planted along side of Jinnah Sector, Chenab Road and Blind cricket Stadium, adding that all the schemes including LDA City would be improved and more facilities would be provided to the people.

Instructing the concerned officers, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that development work in Jinnah sector of LDA City should be completed soon and the remaining land acquisition of the scheme should be completed. He directed to concerned officers that all resources should be utilized to complete the development work.

He directed to ensure provision of electricity, sewerage, gas and other utility services in the scheme.

The DG LDA was also briefed about the power, sewerage and horticulture works in LDA City Jinnah Sector.

PHA DG Omar Jahangir, ADG Housing Qadeer Ahmed Bajwa, Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, other LDA officers and contractors were present.

