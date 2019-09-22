UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leading Government To Promote Job Creation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 02:30 PM

Leading government to promote job creation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :There would be improved capacity building, social protection and economic growth specially of youth by the end 2022.

An official of International Labour Organization (ILO) Munawar Sultana said the initiative has been taken to strengthen compliance with International Labour Standrads(ILS) and to promoted job creation and enhance capacity building of unskilled youth.

She told APP that for the purpose stakeholders of ILO's coupled with technical assistance for drafting and reviewing labour legislation also work closely on national policy frame work to promote the business and jobs on national and international level, she added.

Related Topics

Business Job Ilo Israeli New Sheqel Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.