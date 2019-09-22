Leading government to promote job creation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :There would be improved capacity building, social protection and economic growth specially of youth by the end 2022.

An official of International Labour Organization (ILO) Munawar Sultana said the initiative has been taken to strengthen compliance with International Labour Standrads(ILS) and to promoted job creation and enhance capacity building of unskilled youth.

She told APP that for the purpose stakeholders of ILO's coupled with technical assistance for drafting and reviewing labour legislation also work closely on national policy frame work to promote the business and jobs on national and international level, she added.