LESCO Collects Over Rs 4.42m From 185 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 3.42 million from 185 dead
defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 210th
day of its recovery campaign.
LESCO spokesman told the media here Tuesday that on the 210th day, SE (Superintending Engineer)
Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.06 million from 31 defaulters in Northern Circle;
SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 1.07 million from 27 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered
Rs 0.35 million from 15 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.25 million
from 20 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.39 million from 11 defaulters
in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.50 million from 39 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle;
SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.
38 million from 19 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad
Chughtai recovered Rs 0.42 million from 23 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
During the 210 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO has recovered a total of Rs 2.91 billion
outstanding dues from 101,569 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected
Rs 430.21 million from 14,747 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 683.21 million from 13,288 defaulters in
Eastern Circle; Rs 385.20 million from 11,444 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 160.15 million from 5,985
defaulters in South Circle; Rs 234.83 million from 8,757 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 426.88 million
from 11,863 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 189.19 million from 16,197 defaulters in Okara Circle
and Rs 400.48 million from 19,288 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
Recent Stories
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM review prosecution recommendations6 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive continues in ICT: 23% target achieved on 1st day6 minutes ago
-
PUC, HOAP to public a comprehensive ‘Code of Conduct’ for pilgrims on May 26 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 700 litre adulterated milk26 minutes ago
-
Workshop on climate change, first aid & disaster management concludes26 minutes ago
-
Children boxing festival held36 minutes ago
-
Seminar on protection against harassment at workplace held at SABS36 minutes ago
-
10,000 fruit, shady trees plantation completed:DG PHA36 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office’s helpline made active46 minutes ago
-
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matters49 minutes ago
-
Woman commits suicide56 minutes ago
-
President ECI stresses proactive role of Pakistan in promoting ECO tourism56 minutes ago