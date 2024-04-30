Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 4.42m From 185 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 3.42 million from 185 dead

defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 210th

day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told the media here Tuesday that on the 210th day, SE (Superintending Engineer)

Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.06 million from 31 defaulters in Northern Circle;

SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 1.07 million from 27 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered

Rs 0.35 million from 15 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.25 million

from 20 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.39 million from 11 defaulters

in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.50 million from 39 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle;

SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.

38 million from 19 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad

Chughtai recovered Rs 0.42 million from 23 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 210 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO has recovered a total of Rs 2.91 billion

outstanding dues from 101,569 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected

Rs 430.21 million from 14,747 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 683.21 million from 13,288 defaulters in

Eastern Circle; Rs 385.20 million from 11,444 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 160.15 million from 5,985

defaulters in South Circle; Rs 234.83 million from 8,757 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 426.88 million

from 11,863 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 189.19 million from 16,197 defaulters in Okara Circle

and Rs 400.48 million from 19,288 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

