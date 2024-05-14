LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 4.53 million from 110 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 220th day of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 4.53 million from 110 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 220th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 220th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.64 million from 18 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.87 million from 26 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE (Central Circle) recovered Rs 0.86 million from 22 defaulters; SE (South Circle) collected Rs 0.21 million from 04 defaulters; SE (Nankana Circle) recovered Rs 0.37 million from 12 defaulters; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.51 million from 09 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.49 million from 16 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.

58 million from 03 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 220 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal has recovered a total of Rs 2.956 billion outstanding dues from 102,630 dead defaulters. He elaborated that up till now the company has collected Rs 437.47 million from 14,894 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 694.69 million from 13,504 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 392.41 million from 11,856 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 161.45 million from 6,037 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 239.39 million from 8,887 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 430.76 million from 11,983 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 194.35 million from 16,318 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 406.62 million from 19,421 defaulters in Kasur Circle.